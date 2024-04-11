Deadpool & Wolverine, the third Deadpool movie, looks set to feature the Deadpool Corps. But just where did these odd Deadpool-a-likes come from? If you’re scratching your head, wondering just who the Deadpool Corps are, I’ve got the answer.

Recommended Videos

Who Are the Deadpool Corps in Deadpool & Wolverine?

The Deadpool Corps are alternate versions of Deadpool from across the Marvel multiverse, usually united to fight some great evil. Marvel has yet to officially confirm their presence in the film, but there have been rumours, reports and, most recently, a piece of Deadpool & Wolverine merchandise featuring the Deadpool Corps. Here’s what we know about the Deadpool Corps’ respective members.

Deadpool

You probably know plenty about the MCU’s Deadpool, who is as chaotic as he is in the comics. Deadpool & Wolverine is his first trip around the multiverse, but his comic book self is no stranger to dimension-hopping.

Dogpool

Dogpool has already been confirmed for the movie, and while the comic version is an unknown breed, in the movie he’s played by Peggy, ‘Britain’s Ugliest Dog’, a cross between a Pug and a Chinese Crested Dog. In the comics, he’s a former ‘Mascara X’ test animal, where he acquired his healing powers.

Lady Deadpool

Lady Deadpool, Wanda Wilson, is a female version of Deadpool who faced down the evil General America in her home reality. She’s absent from the tweeted merchandise, so while she’s a regular member of the Deadpool Corps in the comics, it’s not guaranteed that we’ll see her on screen.

Headpool

In the comics, Headpool is a Marvel Zombies version of Deadpool who, as part of a plan to infect the main Marvel Universe, took on several low-tier Marvel heroes. He came off worse, flung into a swamp boat propellor, leaving only his head. He later joined the Deadpool Corps, though that may not be his origin in the movie.

It’s been suggested that this, in fact, is the undead head of the Deadpool featured in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, who was decapitated in the movie. However, Deadpool already shot him in the head in Deadpool 2, so it’s up for debate.

Kidpool / Baby Deadpool

Kidpool is, as the name suggests, a kid version of Deadpool, thrown out of an X-Men-run orphanage for being too rowdy. Baby Deadpool, on the other hand, isn’t a character who’s appeared in the comics. Having them both in the Deadpool Corps is an odd choice.

And that’s the rundown on the Deadpool Corps in Deadpool & Wolverine. There’s also been a leaked image of a Deadpool with a topknot, played by Ryan Reynolds. The comics have also featured an Evil Deadpool and team, but that could be too much to cram into one movie. We’ll find out for sure when Deadpool & Wolverine releases 26 July, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more