Deadpool & Wolverine’s International Trailer Censors Its Funniest Line in a Funnier Way

There was always the fear that when Deadpool got his Disney credentials, he would lose some of that raunchiness, but no one thought it would happen so early. Deadpool & Wolverine‘s international trailer censors its funniest line.

Rumors of the Deadpool 3 trailer being part of the Super Bowl ran rampant this past week, and thankfully, they turned out to be accurate. Early in the broadcast, a TV spot for the movie revealed that the full trailer was available online, leaving fans scrambling to close out their betting apps and open YouTube. Once that was done, though, they were greeted with a hilarious trailer that caused “pegging” to trend overnight.

However, the joke that sees Wade discuss doing unspeakable things with a Time Stick with TVA agents isn’t for everyone. That’s why the international version of the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer decided to change the line by referencing the movie’s R-rating instead. The good people over at Discussing Film noticed the change, and you can check out the clip below:

The international trailer for ‘DEADPOOL 3’ replaces “pegging” with “R-rating” pic.twitter.com/cATYAzMC20 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 12, 2024

It’s not a surprise that Disney wants to appeal to all kinds of audiences. Up to this point, its Marvel brand hasn’t gone much farther than the occasional swear word coming out of Iron Man’s mask, and even then, people like Captain America were around to try to keep him in line. Things got a bit darker with the recent Echo, but Deadpool & Wolverine is probably going to make that look like Mickey Mouse Clubhouse if the first two films are anything to go by.

If Deadpool & Wolverine succeeds, though, this probably won’t be the only trailer that Marvel Studio has to alter. There have been rumors that the upcoming Blade could get an R-rating as well.