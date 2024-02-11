Deadpool 3 Trailer Confirms the Movie’s Name

Marvel’s lord and savior has arrived. The first trailer for the insanely hyped Deadpool 3 dropped during the Super Bowl and you’ll be absolutely shocked to know it looks violent, hilarious, and fourth-wall-breaking. Also, Wolverine.

You can watch the trailer, which was released during the Super Bowl, below. As revealed by the footage, the movie’s title will be Deadpool & Wolverine.

The film isn’t just Marvel’s first foray into R-rated cinema its also the first movie based on and featuring Marvel characters that were once part of 20th Century Fox’s X-Men universe and is seen as the bridge for pulling those characters into the MCU. Given the multiverse storyline running through the MCU at the moment thanks to Loki and Doctor Strange’s actions in Spider-Man: No Way Home/Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alongside Deadpool’s ability to punch through the fourth wall it seems in the perfect vehicle to do this all. It also helps that Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool is still an insanely popular franchise as Marvel struggles to launch its next big series of films, a challenge made all the harder by losing their planned main villain.

What doesn’t make things harder is the fact that Hugh Jackman is returning “one final time” to the role of Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine. As we can see, he’ll be playing a pretty big part in the film all while wearing Wolverine’s icon yellow and blue costume. He’s not the only one returning to a superhero role for the film as it’s been revealed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, though just how big a part she’ll play in the film is unclear. Also returning for the film are Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Rob Delaney as Peter, and possibly Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024. And Dogpool will be there.