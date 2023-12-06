Deadpool 3 Star Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Recent Leaks

Leaks have become commonplace in the run-up to superhero movies, but sometimes, they go too far. Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds has reacted to recent leaks from the set of the highly anticipated movie.

In the last few weeks, set photos have spoiled various things from the film, including Wolverine’s costume and several returning characters. But with Deadpool 3 being the only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie set to release in 2024, having the whole plot spoiled before it even gets a chance to release a trailer isn’t a good outcome for the team behind the film or fans.

Reynolds clearly feels the same way, as he took to Instagram to voice his displeasure with the recent leaks and explain why the film isn’t being shot inside. “Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies,” he said. “It is important for us to shoot the new Deadpool film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally.”

The actor also made a plea to websites and social media platforms circulating the images to hold off until he and the crew have something official to share. “Here’s hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they’re ready,” Reynolds added. “The film is built for audience joy – and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. I realize these aren’t real world issues and it’s firmly in the ‘good problems’ bucket. I love making this movie.”

Deadpool 3 is clearly going to be a major entry in the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, but that doesn’t mean that every little cameo and Easter egg needs to be ruined before its July 26, 2024 release date.