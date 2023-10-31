Logan Is Canon to the MCU’s Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy says Logan is canon to his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film.

The director, speaking to BroBible, set out to assuage fan fears that Logan, one of the more respected and believed superhero films ever made, by confirming that not only do he and Ryan Reynold’s love the film but it is being considered canon for Deadpool 3.

“I have always said that I can’t wait for Deadpool 3 to come out because all I want to do is give interviews alongside Ryan where we talk about our reverence for the movie Logan,” Levi said. “Logan is canon. We love Logan. That happened. I want the world to know, as the producer and director, all of us share a deep love and respect for Logan, every aspect of how it’s crafted, and all the events that take place.”

That simple sentence brings a lot of consequences for the MCU, as Deadpool 3 becomes the first property to cross over from Fox’s line of Marvel films into the MCU itself. If Logan is canon, then all the films leading up to it are canon too, meaning that we need to consider all the X-Men films canon as well and part of the MCU from here on out.

The question becomes how the hell they’re going to pull that off. Of course, the MCU is in the midst of a multiverse saga and that seems like the easiest way to excuse an entire segment of superheroes just not being there but also actually being there. In a multiverse, everything is canon because you can just say it took place in another timeline. Hell, Jennifer Garner’s Elektra is canon.

We’ll have to wait a while to find out just how Marvel is going to pull it all together, though. While Deadpool 3 is scheduled for release on May 3, 2024, production of the film has stopped completely during the actor’s strike. With no end in sight, it’s possible that the release date gets pushed back even further.