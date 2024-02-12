Deadpool 3‘s first teaser trailer is here, and fans of the movies might be surprised to see Vanessa at Wade’s birthday party. If you’re wondering just how Deadpool’s girlfriend Vanessa is still alive in the Deadpool 3 teaser trailer, I’ve got the spoiler-filled answer.

How Is Deadpool’s Girlfriend Vanessa Still Alive in the Deadpool 3 Teaser Trailer?

In a move that proved a little contentious, Deadpool 2 killed off Deadpool’s girlfriend, Vanessa, within the first ten minutes or so of the movie. It’s something known as “fridging,” which is killing off a character’s (often female) partner to give them motivation.

And yes, I should be calling Vanessa Wade’s partner. She was the love of his life, stood by him through his cancer, and, despite his transformation to Deadpool (and the change in his appearance), stayed with him. However, as the credits rolled in Deadpool 2, she was still dead. So, how is Vanessa alive in Deadpool 3?

The reason that she’s still alive is that Wade “borrowed” time-traveler Cable’s time device and, with help from Negasonic Teenage Warhead and her girlfriend Yukio, who fixed it, went back and saved her by dispatching her would-be killer. You might have missed this because it happened during Deadpool 2‘s credits. Here’s what else Wade got up to in the past:

Saved non-powered pal Peter.

Killed the version of Deadpool that was in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Shot Ryan Reynolds in the head before he could play Green Lantern.

And if you watched the extended cut, he was on the verge of killing baby Hitler. However, since all these sequences took place during the credits, viewers were left guessing whether they were canon or not. Actress Monica Baccarin, who plays Vanessa, was also unsure, for a while, whether she was in Deadpool 3.

But with Vanessa and Peter popping up in the trailer, it’s clear that, at the very least, those segments are canon. Does that mean that Ryan Reynolds and no-mouth Deadpool are also dead in the Deadpool universe? Deadpool 3 could shed some light on that, but I doubt that will happen.

And that’s how Deadpool’s girlfriend Vanessa is still alive in the Deadpool 3 teaser trailer.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26, 2024.