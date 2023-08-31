Nintendo Reveals New Mario-Themed Switch OLED

Today is an important day. Nintendo of America held a Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct. It was full of cool details about the game’s characters, world, power-ups, and much more. In addition, it is nice to see accessibility championed with Yoshi and Nabbit being the title’s Easy Mode. At the end of the presentation, a Mario-themed Switch OLED was announced. It is red and black, comes with Mario decals, and launches on October 6. No pricing details were mentioned.

You can watch the entire 15-minute Direct below. The OLED is shown off at around 44:47.

Take a look at the front and back of the special Mario-themed Switch OLED below. It is being branded as the Mario Red Edition.

Warp into a world of games with the #NintendoSwitch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition system! The system features a console, dock, and Joy-Con controllers all in the iconic Mario Red color, with a silhouette of Mario on the back of the dock. Learn more: https://t.co/sGAG1rfH4p pic.twitter.com/giOAawtDWI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 31, 2023

Yes, the decals are only on the back of the system, with nothing on the front side. It is a bit of a bummer that Mario’s silhouette only shows up in one corner. Also, while the coins are a nice touch, gamers can only see them if they open up the back of the Switch. The red dock is nice to look at, though.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will launch on October 20 for Nintendo Switch. Players can pre-order the game from its official website.

