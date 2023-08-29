Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct Will Livestream on August 31

Back in June, a brand new 2-D Mario game was revealed via a Nintendo Direct. Titled Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the game showcased a vibrant art style for the plumber and his friends. In addition, a new power-up called the Wonder Flower was unveiled, which can turn Mario into an elephant. Gamers were excited to see an October release date for the title, but details on Mario’s next adventure have been scant since the Direct. Now, Nintendo of America has announced a Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct for August 31 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. It will run for roughly 15 minutes.

Check out the announcement via X/Twitter:

Join us for an in-depth look at Mario's latest 2D side-scrolling adventure in the livestreamed Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct! 📆 August 31st

🕓 7am PT / 10am ET

⏳ Roughly 15 minutes Watch the #SuperMarioBrosWonder #NintendoDirect here: https://t.co/cLiWEN2hHd pic.twitter.com/Nyb3bqnZ4R — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 29, 2023

Players can watch the Direct on YouTube here at the designated date and time.

15 minutes is a good chunk of time to dedicate to Super Mario Bros. Wonder. I am hoping to see what else the Wonder Flower can do, especially if it can turn the cast into other animals. Actually, I would be content to see every other character besides Mario as an elephant. And I am quite curious to hear the voice acting since Charles Martinet is no longer voicing Mario and company.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will launch for Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023.

