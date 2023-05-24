NewsVideo Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gameplay Reveals Kraven, the Lizard, & Pissed Symbiote Suit Peter Parker

Insomniac revealed a Marvels Spider-Man 2 gameplay trailer at PlayStation Showcase 2023, with Kraven, Lizard, and Symbiote Peter Parker. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games reappeared during Sony’s May 2023 PlayStation Showcase to reveal a lengthy new gameplay trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5, which showcased Kraven the Hunter, the Lizard, a really angry Peter Parker wearing the Symbiote suit, and scenarios that require alternating between playing as Peter and Miles Morales. This meaty gameplay debut arrives nearly two years after the game was revealed. Aside from a tense introduction for Spider-Man’s blood-thirsty villain Kraven, the video also gave us a look at Lizard on the run and some brutal new Symbiote suit powers, foreshadowing Venom for later in the game. The information drought since the game’s announcement had been especially brutal, but with everything shown today promising another thrilling Spidey adventure, it seems Insomniac is delivering on expectations. You can see how it’s all shaping up in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay trailer below.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was revealed in 2021 as the full-fledged sequel to Insomniac’s superhero video game success. Although we did recently get a prequel comic, we didn’t know much about how the second game will continue Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ story. What we did know, however, is that it’s an entirely single-player experience, with no plans for web-slinging co-op in the cards. Instead, players will switch between the two Spider-Mans. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes to PS5 in fall 2023.

