Iconic WWE Hall of Famer Set to Make Long-Awaited Return to Live TV Soon

WWE is channeling some 1980s nostalgia with the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14. The special is sure to have appearances from WWE legends, and we just learned that a Hall of Famer will be taking his place at the booth once again.

December’s live special will mark the 37th Saturday Night’s Main Event in WWE history and the first since 2008. It is also the first of a new deal between WWE and NBC, which will see five such shows on the network. The second edition of this newest run will take place on January 25, 2005—just one week prior to the 2025 Royal Rumble.

The December special already has a stacked card, with Cody Rhodes defending the WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event. With an ’80 aesthetic sure to be present in the Nassau Coliseum, you can count on talent like Hulk Hogan to make an appearance. In the ring won’t be the only place though, as nostalgia will be joining the broadcast table, too.

Jesse Ventura Returns to WWE Television

Fans of old-school WWE know that Jesse “The Body” Ventura was a mainstay on WWE television in the 1980s. His audacious style and feather boas made him an over-the-top personality in a land of over-the-top personalities. Aside from being the special guest referee at the 1999 SummerSlam, Ventura has been around WWE little since he left the company in the early 1990s. That departure was due to a lawsuit and dispute with Vince McMahon over the use of his image promoting a Sega product. With McMahon now gone following a disgraceful exit, the door is open for Ventura to appear more.

On The Bill Simmons Podcast, it was announced that Jesse Ventura is confirmed to return to the announce table at Saturday Night’s Main Event. It’s an exciting development for fans of ’80s WWE. Tragically, many of WWE’s legendary announcers are no longer with us or are working for competitors. Legends like Gorilla Monsoon, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, and Gene Okerlund have all passed away. Ventura’s presence will ensure that some of the original 1980s Saturday Night’s Main Event era will be represented.

BREAKING: Jesse Ventura makes his return to the broadcast announce table for Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 14, LIVE at 8/7c on @nbc, as first revealed on The @BillSimmons Podcast! pic.twitter.com/2SiqHvISwl — WWE (@WWE) December 6, 2024

Jesse Ventura has had his own scandals. After one term as the governor of Minnesota, he became a noted conspiracy theorist. He’s also been entangled in various legal battles. Still, seeing his familiar face behind the desk at the event will be nice for many fans.

Saturday Night’s Main Event airs December 14, 2024 at 8 ET. It can be seen on NBC or streamed on Peacock.

