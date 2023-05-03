Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Prequel Comic Coming to Free Comic Book Day

PlayStation and Insomniac Games are taking their sweet, sweet time to make any formal announcements or reveals for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5, but you can get a tease for its story with a prequel comic that will release this Saturday, May 6 as part of Free Comic Book Day 2023. Free Comic Book Day was invented over two decades ago as an annual holiday, and basically all the major comics publishers participate in it now, offering genuinely free comic books that are literally labeled “Free Comic Book Day.” All you have to do is find your local comic book store this Saturday, which is likely to be participating. (Mine is.)

Comics writer Christos Gage, who also wrote on Marvel’s Spider-Man, teamed up with artist Ig Guara for the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Free Comic Book Day prequel. The comic will see the lives of Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Mary Jane Watson collide as they “attempt to balance their responsibilities to the city, and each other,” and it will premiere the Hood as a new villain in this continuity. The Hood’s powers will appear to be magic-based, baffling Peter and Miles’ understanding of how to fight him. Meanwhile, Miles will also be working through his school life, and MJ will be working on her journalism career. (God, I still hate that they turned MJ into low-budget Lois Lane for this one.)

If you somehow can’t find a comic book store near you, the Free Comic Book Day Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 prequel will also be available digitally on the Marvel Unlimited app and at the Marvel.com website for May 6.

Insomniac additionally announced that, sometime later this month, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will become available as a standalone purchase on PlayStation Store, instead of being tied exclusively to the Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. If you already own the PlayStation 4 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, you can upgrade to the PS5 version digitally for another $10. Otherwise, it’ll be $49.99.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has no official release date, but the voice actor of Venom spilled the beans that it’s probably coming in September.