We learned back in December that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is expected to arrive in fall 2023, but today, Venom voice actor Tony Todd casually revealed on Twitter that the Insomniac game will probably have a September release date on PlayStation 5. He even went a bit further, saying that a “massive publicity” push with commercials is coming in August.

This is all good news, since we’ve seen pretty much nothing of the game since its initial reveal back in 2021. That teaser suggested that Peter Parker and Miles Morales will team up to face the threat of Venom, and almost everything beyond that is just speculation at this point. It’s pretty likely that Sony will host a State of Play over the summer with a larger reveal for the game.

Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in august. Commercials start dropping in august so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessary — Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) March 21, 2023

If you are a horror enthusiast, then you already know that Tony Todd has played the Candyman in several films in the eponymous series, and he’s sure to add some flair to Venom when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 arrives in its apparent September release date. It’s just too bad that we’re stuck with Peter Parker’s new face that was introduced for the PS5 remaster, which makes him look younger and generally exudes a totally different vibe. At least PC mods will be able to fix that whenever the game inevitably gets a Steam port.

In any case, stay tuned for more formal confirmation of the release date of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5.