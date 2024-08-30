The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Isn’t Cutting Corners When It Comes to Combat

Since Nintendo announced The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and revealed that it would star Zelda, not Link, questions have arisen about just how much of a Zelda game it’s going to be. The latest gameplay video, however, shows that it will be a lot like previous Zelda games.

Recommended Videos

While previous videos for the game have touted the differences between Echoes of Wisdom and other Zelda games, specifically the Echoes and Wisdom game mechanics, this new video shows that many of the staples of the franchise – especially the 2D entries – are returning. For starters, the video confirms that Zelda will be able to travel into The Still World, a parallel world to Hyrule, in which bits and pieces of the kingdom are floating around. This dual-world play is, of course, a staple of Zelda games and is clearly making a big comeback here.

A Zelda staple will also be making a comeback after being once again removed from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: dungeons. While 2D Zelda games have always contained dungeons, the franchise’s most recent new adventures did not, and with the shift in gameplay and main character, it was unclear if they’d be left out of Echoes of Wisdom as well. However, it appears the game will indeed have the franchise’s characteristic dungeons, replete with puzzles and bosses.

Related: Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

It will also feature the series’ characteristic sword fighting as well! While Zelda’s main form of combat will not be Link’s traditional sword fighting, she will, at some point in the game, pick up a magical sword that will let her transform into a sword fighter. In this mode, the gameplay shifts to a more traditional Zelda game style, as Zelda is able to swing a sword to attack and even do a spin attack. However, it’s a timed experience, and you have to replenish her power to use it.

So, it appears that while The Legend of Zelda: Echos of Wisdom will diverge from previous Zelda games in some way, it will also be keeping with tradition. These gameplay reveals make the game feel much more like a true Zelda title and should keep traditionalists happy while still delivering something that feels fresh.

The Legend of Zelda: Echos of Wisdom releases on Sept. 26 for the Nintendo Switch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy