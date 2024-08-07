Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom aims to return to classic 2D-level design with the freedom of recent games like Tears of the Kingdom. Here are all the bonuses you can get if you pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Recommended Videos

All Editions for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which will be released on September 26, 2024, sadly does not have any special editions or collector’s editions. While you’ll have the choice between a digital and a physical version of the game, there is virtually no difference whatsoever between these versions. Regardless of which you buy, the game will retail for $60.

That being said, there is a limited edition console inspired by Echoes of Wisdom. This version of the Switch is specifically a Hyrule-themed Nintendo Switch OLED, which will retail for $210 and will include a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Something important to note is that the console does not come bundled with a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, so you’ll have to purchase the game separately.

All Pre-Order Bonuses for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

While there’s still the possibility that more pre-order bonuses can pop up for other retailers, there appear to be only two major retailers offering pre-order bonuses for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom at this time: Best Buy and GameStop.

If you decide to pre-order the game from Best Buy, you’ll receive an acrylic stand based on the box art of the game. If it’s anything like the acrylic stand Best Buy had for Princess Peach: Showtime!, then it’s a relatively small one that should fit in the palm of your hand, but it’s a very colorful and vibrant little stand.

As for GameStop, they’re offering a fabric poster based on the box art. It’s a bit sparse when compared to the colorful acrylic stand, mostly because it only features Zelda and her fairy companion Tri, but the poster is 18 x 24, making it a decent-sized poster for your wall. And, unfortunately, it’s missing Zelda’s four-legged friend. It’s not much of a choice, and, compared to other pre-order bonuses, it seems lacking, but at least there’s a small incentive to pre-order the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be available on September 26.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy