Zelda to Take the Lead in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

A new Legend of Zelda game is on its way, and it’s about to mess with the status quo big time. Zelda will take the lead in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which is heading to the Nintendo Switch later this year.

June 18’s Nintendo Direct pulled no punches, revealing a new Mario & Luigi RPG, as well as several other new games. However, even during an event that confirmed the next game in the Metroid series, the biggest announcement may have been The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which sees Link go missing and Zelda have to fight for the fate of Hyrule. Check out the trailer for the game below:

Following up massive hits like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom is no easy feat, and that’s why Nintendo is looking to change things up. The trailer for the game kicks off with a familiar scene – Zelda is captured, and Link arrives to save her. However, things take a turn when rifts start appearing around Hyrule and taking people away.

Thankfully, Hyrule has its fair share of magical creatures, and a fairy named Tri arrives to gift Zelda a staff that will help her get everyone back. Despite being a massive departure from some of the more recent games in the series, the gameplay for Echoes of Wisdom looks fun, and it will finally allow people to refer to Zelda as the main character for once.

Fans who can’t wait to play as Zelda will have a pretty short wait, as the game will arrive on Switch on September 26, 2024. Just like Mario & Luigi: Brothership, it’s likely to be the last game in the series made exclusively for the Switch. That’s why it’s a good thing a special model of the Switch Lite is being released alongside it.

