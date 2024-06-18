Dragon Quest III 2D-HD Gets Release Date, Suprise 1&2 Announcement

Dragon Quest III is one of the most iconic RPGs of all time, and the announcement of a 2D-HD remake had fans salivating to learn more about it. During the June 2024 Nintendo Direct, we finally got the answer we’ve been waiting for.

Image by Square Enix/Nintendo

Releasing on November 14, 2024, players can finally jump into one of the most beloved RPGs of all time, completely built from the ground up. If you’ve been keeping your eyes on this one for a while, you already know how absolutely stunning it looks — I’m already beyond ready to sink countless hours into this one.

At the end of the announcement trailer, there was also another surprise waiting for fans — Dragon Quest I & II are also getting the 2D-HD treatment and will be available at an unknown time in 2025. Bringing the entire Erdrick trilogy into this new era sounds like a dream come true for Dragon Quest fans.

Video by Nintendo of America

Now with the latest in the series and the starting point of the franchise soon to be available on the Nintendo Switch, there’s no excuse not to jump into the Dragon Quest franchise. Now we can only hope that some of the other 2D Dragon Quest games or even the 3D games make their way to the Nintendo Switch in the future. I would love the chance to play the Journey of the Cursed King on the go on something besides my 3DS.

No matter what, the chance to jump into Dragon Quest III, as well as the first two entries in the franchise, with this gorgeous overhaul is a dream come true for fans around the world. No matter if this is the first time you’ll be jumping into the Dragon Quest franchise, or you’ve been a fan since the early days of the NES, this is a fantastic way to finally experience it.

Dragon Quest III 2D-HD Remake will be available on November 14, 2024, on Nintendo Switch.

