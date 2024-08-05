Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Trailer Confirms the Return of Breath of the Wild’s Best Feature

The new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is here, and it confirms the return of Breath of the Wild’s best feature – horses.

While the game’s previous video focused on cloning furniture, its new “Traversing Hyrule” trailer pans out to give us a wider look at the world, from Hyrule Castle to Gerudo Desert and beyond. How do you get around the world of Echoes of Wisdom? By horse, of course!

True, there are travel points to make use of, and you can always walk. But if you’ve played Breath of the Wild, you’ll know that horse-riding is just the best. Shield surfing may be cool, but there’s nothing quite like grabbing your four-legged pal and storming across the land. And you don’t have to worry about Dobbin snapping in two after walking five metres.

Mounts aside, the Echoes of Wisdom trailer also shows off the many side-quests you can explore, solving problems for Hyrule’s residents. It looks as if Zelda’s magic wand will figure into a few of these quests, with the trailer showing her cloning a monster for a resident to gawk at.

The trailer also reveals that outside of the Echo abilities, Zelda can also use “Bind” to move large objects, objects too big to clone using Echo. The trailer doesn’t explain who’s going around picking up all the beds and tables she wills into existence, but we’re assuming that’ll be explained in-game. Maybe it’s like Spider-Man’s webs, and they just dissolve.

You can check out the new trailer above and get your hands on The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom when it hits Nintendo Switch on September 26. And if you’re wondering how the other top-down Zelda games have fared, here’s how we rank them.

