A new PlayStation.Blog post outlined some of the biggest events PlayStation fans can look forward to in 2023, and most of it was a recap of things we already knew. There was, however, one huge bit of news revealed in the post: Insomniac Games confirmed a release window for the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is coming in 2023.

When Insomniac released Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018, it was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and fans alike. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales served as a great, if short, follow-up to the game alongside the launch of the PlayStation 5 in 2020, but fans have been awaiting more news on when the full sequel to the 2018 game will arrive.

When Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Coming?

As part of the blog post, Bryan Intihar, creative director of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, revealed that fans can expect the sequel on PlayStation 5 in the fall 2023 release window:

What a year it’s been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games we’ve been in absolute awe of the work of our peers. Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022… and here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall.

There aren’t many details for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 yet, but we know that the game will find Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up to take on a new threat that includes Venom. With a release date less than a year away, there will surely be many more updates coming from Insomniac and PlayStation in the early part of 2023.

Aside from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the blog post reminded fans of what else is coming to PlayStation in 2023, including the DualSense Edge controller, PSVR 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Destiny 2 content, and more. The post noted that the list was not comprehensive, so it appears to be just a taste of what PlayStation fans can expect in 2023.