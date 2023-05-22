NewsVideo Games

Insomniac Extinguishes Rumors of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Co-op Mode

Developer Insomniac Games has rejected recurring rumors that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is co-op. Renewed confirmation of the PlayStation sequel’s single-player adventure game status arrived after a fan asked if two players will be able to partner as Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The studio’s answer is quite simple: “Nope!”

It’s news that may not shock most fans, but the truth is that many were expecting Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to have some co-op component. Rumors of a partner mode instantly caught fire after Miles Morales actor Nadji Jeter outright told fans to expect such an offering during a recent SacAnime panel. When asked if there will be co-op, he said, “I think — I don’t know if it’s been announced or not — but I think so.” His comments were backed by what little marketing we’ve seen from the project so far, including clips that specifically highlight both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Though controlling Peter alongside a friend as Miles has plenty of potential, it appears Jeter was mistaken.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was revealed in 2021 as the highly anticipated follow-up to Insomniac’s web-slinging adventure. Officially, we’ve been told to expect it to launch sometime this year. However, thanks to a slip-up from Venom actor Tony Todd, it sounds like we can expect to get our hands on Peter and Miles’ new story sometime in September. Details past that are light, though we can certainly hope to learn more when Sony’s PlayStation Showcase airs this Wednesday, May 24, at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

