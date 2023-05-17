PlayStation Showcase Returns on May 24 with an Hour of Reveals

It feels like forever ago since we last received a PlayStation Showcase. Not to be confused with Sony’s State of Play, the Showcases are usually longer, grander affairs. Today, Sony revealed the next PlayStation Showcase will air on May 24, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

Check out the reveal below:

See you soon! PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/GZVl6Du3Mu pic.twitter.com/mdvIlLq3Ph — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2023

Slightly more information was shared via PlayStation.Blog. It states, “A wealth of new games and new IP are headed to PS5 and PS VR2,” which is exciting news for gamers who may be growing weary of numerous sequels and remakes.

In addition, it was revealed the show will be slightly over an hour in length. Hopefully, this means there will be rapid-fire announcements instead of developers droning on about one game every 15 minutes. There will be titles from PlayStation Studios, third-party developers, and indie creators.

If I were a betting man, I’d wager Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 will get a solid release date, with its Wolverine title perhaps receiving a gameplay trailer. Since there will be PSVR 2 news, too, I expect the remake of Resident Evil 4 to get a date for its VR mode, as well as information on the rumored Separate Ways DLC. Other than that, I am excited to see new IPs from the various studios!

Oh, also, journalist Andy Robinson is teasing that Metal Gear Solid will show up at the May 24, 2023 PlayStation Showcase. So, that’s something.