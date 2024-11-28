Palworld’s December Update Comes With a New Island Six Times the Size of Sakurajima

Palworld has been the major indie hit of 2024, and despite facing legal trouble from Nintendo, developer Pocketpair shows no sign of slowing down. Palworld‘s next major update is coming in December, and it’ll also include a new island that’s about six times the size of Sakurajima.

There’s not a lot of detail available just yet about the new update, but we do know that we’ll be getting powerful new tower bosses, as well as a variety of new Pal species to get added on the new island. In the lead-up to the release of the December update, Pocketpair will be teasing more information on their YouTube and social media channels.

In the meantime, Pocketpair has also confirmed that Palworld will have some sort of collaboration with Terraria, which will become available in-game in 2025.

While Palworld has been described as “Pokemon with guns” in the most reductive way possible, it’s actually a survival/crafting game that allows you to build your own base while collecting Pals to help you with various tasks and chores. The game has gotten pretty consistent updates this past year, thanks in no small part to its overwhelming success.

At the time of writing, however, the lawsuit from Nintendo is still ongoing. The details are not entirely clear, but it’s a patent lawsuit on Palworld with regards to certain mechanics present in the Pokemon games. It’s unclear just how or when things will get resolved, but in the meantime, Palworld is still available to play and still going strong.

Palworld is now available on PC.

