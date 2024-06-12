Everything New Coming in the Palworld Sakurajima DLC

The first major DLC update for Palworld is coming later this month and it’s delivering a whole heap of content. Here’s everything new coming to the Palworld Sakurajima DLC.

All New Content in the Palworld Sakurajima DLC

Dubbed the Sakurajima DLC, this new update is bringing more content than ever to Palworld. It should be noted that the developers at PocketPair have likely not announced everything that’s coming with the update on June 27. But they’ve given us a flurry of expected content for the Sakurajima DLC, which you can see below:

New Island

New Pals and Subspecies of existing Pals (including a frog!)

New raid and harder versions of bosses

Enemy oil rig to plunder

Expanded building mechanics

Higher level cap

Dedicated servers for Xbox

Starting off, the biggest draws of the new DLC are the fresh island to explore and the new Pals to catch. While the original island in Palworld is quite large, it doesn’t take long to explore if you max out your level and party of Pals. A new island to discover that features fresh Pals, bosses, and items is exactly the kind of content Palworld needs to bring older players back to the game.

Speaking of new Pals and bosses, we don’t have an idea of how many new Pals are being added to the Paldeck or how many fresh bosses are featured in the DLC. However, the trailer for the Sakurajima DLC shows off several new Pals, so we can likely expect to see a solid amount of fresh faces in the Paldeck come June 27.

If you’re looking for content outside the new island, there’s also an additional raid coming as well as an enemy oil rig that you can plunder. We don’t know what Pal the raid is centered around or what the oil rig entails, but Palworld could provide some teasers over the coming days.

I’ll be sure to update this guide if any new details are announced regarding the Sakurajima DLC in Palworld. As previously mentioned, there’s more content coming in the update that the developers haven’t announced yet, so we’ll have to stay tuned to see what else they have up their sleeves.

Palworld is available now.

