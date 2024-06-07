Palworld Reveals New Japanese-Inspired Island, New Pals and More

During the Summer Game Fest 2024, we had the chance to see a teaser for the first major update for Palworld, coming later this month. The Sakurajima Update is bringing a ton of requested features to the game, as well as new areas, items and, of course, Pals to capture.

With a release date of June 27, the first update will bring the Japanese-inspired island of Sakurajima. And many Pals with the same inspiration can be seen throughout the trailer. We got some Yokai-like creatures, a mimic Pal and some heavy-armored dudes that I’m definitely adding to my team when they’re finally here. New subspecies for already-existing Pals can also be seen at some points.

🌸#Palworld Sakurajima Update – June 27th🌸



🧭New Island

🐸Tons of new Pals and subspecies!

🔥Challenge a new raid and hard-mode bosses!

⚓Plunder an enemy oil rig!

🚀Expanded building, new level cap and more!

🤝Xbox Dedicated Servers!



🌸…and much more! Coming June 27th!🌸… pic.twitter.com/01j5Ict9a8 — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) June 7, 2024

And things are far from over as Xbox players can finally have their own dedicated server, something they’ve been asking for since the game’s release. Pocketpair is making sure they’re listening to all of the feedback from the last few months, and it feels great. However, no other requested features such as a Playstation port or Crossplay have been mentioned. Looks like we’ll have to wait a bit more on that.

And if you’re already at the endgame, don’t worry; there’s still much to do here. For starters, we’re having an even bigger level cap now, so get ready to grind. A New raid is being added to the game, being the first one introduced since Bellanoir was added back in April. A new Stronghold and another Boss challenge are also here, so players will have their hands full, even if they don’t start a new server from scratch.

And finally, the long-teased Arena mode was also shown here. Looks like it’s time for some PvP – Pal versus Pal – action! There might still be a lot that we haven’t seen in this update just yet, but it might be just enough to make a few players return to their Pals, even if only for a while.

Palworld is available in Early Access for PC and Xbox.

