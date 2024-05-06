First Official Look at David Corenswet’s Superman Suit Kicks Off a New Era at DC

With the DC Extended Universe dead and gone, James Gunn and Peter Safran are working to jumpstart their new DC Universe. It’s all going to start with Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet. Well, the actor just got to show off his new suit, and it has the Internet buzzing.

Recommended Videos

Gunn is finally showing off images from the set of his upcoming movie, which is now in production. Of course, like any good superhero movie, it has to start with the main character’s suit. Check out the image below, taken by Jess Miglio, which was posted on Instagram:

The suit appears a bit baggier than the usual superhero suit, but with the film following the Man of Steel in his early days, it’s not all that surprising. Gunn could be setting the stage for the hero to grow into his suit, both literally and figuratively. It also appears to take some inspiration from The New 52 run of comics and is a pretty massive departure from the All-Star Superman look many were preparing for.

Related: James Gunn Wants You to Tell Him Who Dave Bautista Should Play in the DCU

However, as much as the suit has people talking, the real interesting part of the image is what’s going on in the background. A massive beam is being fired from an unknown source, and it’s likely teasing something about the threat Superman will face off against. Lex Luthor is confirmed to have a role in the movie alongside other notable DC villains like Maxwell Lord and Metamorpho.

No matter who comes after Superman, though, Corneswet won’t be the only one suiting up in the movie, as the rest of the cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more