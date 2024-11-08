There are a number of reality TV shows about family-owned business, but very few are like Duck Dynasty. Running from 2012 to 2017, the program followed the Robertson family as they pushed their business, Duck Commander, to new heights. But what happened to Phil Robertson from Duck Dynasty?

Recommended Videos

What Is Phil Robertson From Duck Dynasty Up To Now?

After a successful football career at Lousiana Tech in the late ’60s, Phil Robertson decided to start pursuing his real passion: duck hunting. He invented a duck call in 1972 that actually sounded like a duck and started his company, Duck Commander, in 1973. Realizing it was a real option to make a living, Phil expanded the business and eventually brought his brother, Si, and his sons, Willie, Jase, and Jep, into the fold.

However, dominating the hunting space wasn’t enough for Phil and Co., as the family eventually got their own TV show on A&E called Duck Dynasty. It put a heavy focus on the business, which Willie took over, but also featured a look into the lives of the family. Phil took a backseat to his sons on the show, but his attitude quickly made him a fan-favorite. That’s why it was such a shock when Phil made homophobic comments that got him suspended from Duck Dynasty for a time.

In 2013, Phil gave an interview to GQ, where he made some comments that A&E didn’t agree with. “We are extremely disappointed to have read Phil Robertson’s comments in GQ, which are based on his own personal beliefs and are not reflected in the series Duck Dynasty,” the network’s statement read.

Related: What Happened To Corey From Pawn Stars?

Phil returned to Duck Dynasty shortly after his suspension and continued to appear until its conclusion in 2017. However, despite his time on A&E being over, he stayed in the spotlight, appearing in Steve Bannon’s film Torchbearer. There was even a movie based on his early life called The Blind that released in 2023. It was met with mixed reviews but did pretty well at the box office, grossing over $17 million.

These days, fans can catch Phil on his YouTube channel, where he has a podcast with his sons Al and Jase, and his nephew, Zach. He also has a new book, I Could Be Wrong, But I Doubt It, which is available for purchase on most major e-retailers.

And that’s what happened to Phil Robertson from Duck Dynasty.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy