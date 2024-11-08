Did Duck Dynasty Get Canceled?

Remember when Duck Dynasty was everywhere? You couldn’t walk into a Walmart without stumbling over all of the show’s merch. Well, here’s whether A&E’s Duck Dynasty got canceled.

How Did Duck Dynasty Get So Popular?

The A&E series about the bearded, duck-hunting Robertson clan drew in millions. The first season was okay; the second season blew up. Vox reports that at its height, first-run broadcasts had over ten million viewers. When it was all said and done, the show aired 11 seasons over 5 years (2012-2017), but its ending was controversial.

The shtick that sucked so many people in was a blend in-the-woods action and evangelical family values. But was going too far with that the show’s downfall?

Many people remember the infamous GQ interview in which Phil Robertson caused so much controversy. He spouted off a bunch of homophobic comments, and even many Christians who agreed with his general religious beliefs expressed disgust.

But that happened in 2013. The show continued airing. In the immediate aftermath, A&E suspended Phil. He turned around and said they were violating his first amendment rights. The show reinstated him; he didn’t miss any episodes at all.

How Did Duck Dynasty Come to an End?

Obviously, Phil and the family didn’t suddenly change their beliefs after that moment. In 2015, he again made similar horrific comments. The show’s ratings, already declining, continued a downward trajectory. Duck Dynasty was canceled in 2017.

What Is the Robertson Family Up To Now?

Two years ago, Phil was back in the spotlight, this time as an author. His book? Uncanceled: Finding Meaning and Peace in a Culture of Accusations, Shame, and Condemnation. Unsurprisingly, he doesn’t regret anything he’s said.

While you may not be able to turn on A&E and watch new episodes of the show, you still can buy merch straight from them. Over on The Duck Commander website, you will find their duck calls, fishing gear, and apparel.

You can also choose from a surprisingly large collection of CDs and DVDs featuring the family. Or you can go with their branded salsa, spices or coffee. And if you’re really a fan, you can book any of the 18 members of the Robertson family for your own private events.

And despite the the original show being canceled in 2017, several spin-offs followed. That includes In the Woods with Phil, which aired from 2017 – 2021 on BlazeTV, and Duck Family Treasure, which began airing in 2022 on Fox Nation Hulu began streaming the show in 2023.

So, was Duck Dynasty canceled? Yes, in both the literal and cultural senses of the word. But the Roberton family has still found a way to remain in the headlines. They’ve recently been in the news for being trapped during Hurricane Helene, Jep and Jessica did a podcast episode about adopting kids, and Korie and Willie Robertson announced the birth of their 8th grandchild.

