The Next PlayStation Showcase May Have Been Leaked in the Weirdest Way

The Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar rap beef has been going viral lately, feeling like one of the water cooler events of the decade. Among those getting tied up in it are Sony and PlayStation, and fans are baffled. However, it may have leaked information about the next PlayStation Showcase.

Recommended Videos

DJ Akademiks Slips Up About Sony’s Showcase

DJ Akademiks is one of the most popular commentators in the hip-hop community. He’s widely considered Drake’s #1 fan, so needless to say he’s had a big week, with Kendrick Lamar and Drake going back and forth with diss tracks aimed at each other. Fans expected Kendrick to respond immediately to Drake’s latest track, but Akademiks told fans to expect a delay.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Akademiks alleged that “Sources telling me that Kendrick can’t drop until the PlayStation Showcase airs next week due to a marketing deal with Sony”. It is unclear if Akademiks deleted the post because the information was inaccurate or because he didn’t want to get in trouble for having leaked details of an unannounced PlayStation Showcase.

Either way, it builds on credible rumors of a PlayStation Showcase in May 2024 from Jeff Grubb. In recent years, PlayStation has hosted its own event around — but separate from — Summer Games Fest. Last year, PlayStation held its Showcase on May 24th.

What Does This Mean for Sony and Kendrick?

If Akademiks’ claim is true, it begs two major questions. The first of which is, what could PlayStation be announcing? Sony has had a quiet 2024 so far on the gaming front, without much slated for the rest of the year. Sony even said earlier in the year they have no major franchise games releasing before the end of March 2025. However, that doesn’t mean none will be announced before then.

It is also unclear what marketing deal Kendrick Lamar might have with Sony and if it pertains to PlayStation at all. However, the console manufacturer has partnered with rappers previously. Travis Scott paired up with PlayStation to make commercials and merchandise around the PlayStation 5’s launch. However, Sony was one of several brands to cut ties with Travis Scott in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy. Regardless, expect more to be revealed in the coming weeks. This summer is looking to be a great time for gamers and hip-hop fans alike.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more