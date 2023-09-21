Square Enix Reveals How Much of Final Fantasy VII’s Story Rebirth Covers

Square Enix and Final Fantasy mastermind Tetsuya Nomura has shed some light on how much of the original Final Fantasy VII (FFVII) will be covered by Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Nomura, who is the creative director for the remake sequel, spoke about the story’s events during a recent interview with Game Informer.

Long story short, you can expect FFVII Rebirth to cover up to the end of the Forgotten Capital, otherwise known as The City of the Ancients. That means you’ll have experienced some pretty major and infamous story beats before this second chapter comes to a close. However, Nomura stressed to readers that they shouldn’t expect everything to play out exactly as they remember.

Square Enix has expected to retell the events of FFVII over the course of a few games since the remake was first announced. Of course, those who took the time to see the Remake chapter through to the end when it was released in 2020 will note that its events don’t entirely line up with the original story. At this point, it’s clear that Nomura is taking the opportunity with these games to mold the events of the original story into something entirely new. That’s why the creative director cautions fans when it comes to their expectations of how everything in FFVII Rebirth will unfold.

FFVII Remake and FFVII Rebirth are taking a much different approach to what video game reimaginings can be. For that reason, the future remains uncharted, so it’s hard to say how the story will end or what will change to get us to that conclusion. When Square Enix and Nomura’s grand plans finally come to an end, you can be sure to read all about it here. Until then, look forward to picking up Final Fantasy VII Rebirth when it comes to PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024.