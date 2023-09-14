Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Date Announced With New Trailer

Square Enix has announced when Final Fantasy VII Rebirth release.

Today’s State of Play revealed Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will release on Feb. 29. You can watch the trailer below. The footage also features Cait Sith, Gold Saucer, and more iconic set pieces and locations from the original game. Humble reader: When I tell you I got chills watching this footage, I’m not exaggerating.

Rebirth is the sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake. That game, which is a re-imagining of 1997’s Final Fantasy VII, saw players taking on the role of Cloud Strife as he worked with the eco-terrorist group AVALANCHE against the Shinra Corporation, whose Mako-powered reactors were causing the death of the planet. On his quest, Cloud teamed up with Tifa Lockhart, Barret Wallace, Aerith Gainsborough, and at the end of the game, Red XIII.

While Remake re-tread much of the same ground as Final Fantasy VII, it become apparently shortly into the game that it was far more than just a remaster of the beloved JRPG. Instead, Remake changed several key plot points and pit Cloud against the game’s main antagonist, Sephiroth, at several points at which he didn’t appear in the original. These changes have essentially confirmed that the current Final Fantasy VII trilogy is aiming to upend the story of the original in a major way. Even writing this, I get these chills up and down my spine at the possibility of seeing how things turn out differently this time, and the idea of something I’m so familiar with being made new again.

Regardless of just what happens, Final Fantasy VII Remake received high reviews from critics and currently sits at an 87 on Metacritic. The game and Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which features some additional content and fan-favorite character Yuffie Kisaragi, are available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

The game will span two discs.