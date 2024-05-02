Love Lies Bleeding’s Katy O’Brian Almost Joined Critical Role’s Candela Obscura

Candela Obscura’s Circle of the Crimson Mirror almost served double the O’Brien action – though one of a different spelling than Liam O’Brien – as Critical Role fans learned when they got a bittersweet jump scare in the form of Love Lies Bleeding’s Katy O’Brian’s appearance in a behind-the-scenes video.

Recommended Videos

Post-mortem insights into Candela Obscura have become an expectation at the close of each of Critical Role’s short-form horror campaigns, but the Circle of the Crimson Mirror’s character creation was the first to feature a cast member who did not make it into the show’s filmed iteration. O’Brian herself took to social media to explain that a scheduling conflict arose, preventing her from actualizing her supernaturally soaked character, Synamynt, at the table. “These peeps are so amazing & kind & welcoming & the game itself is this horror fan’s dream,” O’Brian shared on X.

Was honored to get an invite to @CriticalRole to play #CandelaObscura. These peeps are so amazing & kind & welcoming & the game itself is this horror fan’s dream! So bummed I didn’t get to finish this out because of a previous obligation (🌪️ ), but def hope you watch & enjoy 🥰 https://t.co/DRjt9Bi8A5 — Katy O’Brian (@thekatyo) May 1, 2024

Though Love Lies Bleeding was a breakout role for O’Brian, the actor and martial artist has harbored a devoted social media following for quite some time, with plenty of Critical Role fans among the crowd. Not only has O’Brian long served as a popular fan cast for The Last of Us Part II‘s character Abby Anderson (voiced by Critical Role’s Laura Bailey), but many Mighty Nein fans have likewise envisioned the actor as the ideal fit for a live-action iteration of Yasha Nydoordin. The admiration between O’Brian and Critical Role has flowed both ways, with the actor flexing merch for the TTRPG show in past social media posts. For those long-time champions of O’Brian within the Critical Role fandom, seeing her at the character creation table for Candela Obscura was both exhilarating and slightly bittersweet.

However, Critical Role is no stranger to scheduling conflicts, even among its core cast. Many fans pointed out that Crimson Mirror and Crown Keepers party member Aimee Carrero was first tapped by the TTRPG show for an appearance during Campaign 2. Of course, Carrero did not appear on the show until she stepped into the role of Opal for Exandria Unlimited, where she quickly became one of the channel’s most beloved guests. Carrero’s foray into the world of Critical Role proves that the team’s capable of finding the perfect window to introduce an exciting new voice into its world, even if that window’s a bit later than originally anticipated.

If the reaction to the recent behind-the-scenes video is any indication, fans will certainly be waiting with bated breath to see O’Brian grace the Critical Role table in more than just a behind-the-scenes capacity. Aside from main campaign guest stars, Critical Role often incorporates guests into one-shots and mini-campaigns, such as the ever-rotating world of Candela Obscura. O’Brian might very well have the opportunity to return as Synamynt, the enticing character she workshopped for the Circle of the Crimson Mirror, with a different Candela Obscura party down the line.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more