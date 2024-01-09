The Last of Us Casts Abby For Season 2

The Last of Us has cast Kaitlyn Dever as Abby Anderson in Season 2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dever, who is known for her roles in No One Will Save You, Justified, and Last Man Standing will play the character. That outlet describes her character as “a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved.”

Speaking on the casting, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said,

“Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material. Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro [Pascal], Bella and the rest of our family.”

Overall, I’m a big fan of this casting. Dever is one of those actors that I really like to watch, and I’m excited to see her act opposite Ramsey and Pascal, who did such an incredible job in the first season. That being said, I’m pretty nervous for how weird people are going to get about Abby in The Last of Us Season 2.

Abby is one of the protagonists of The Last of Us Part II and a member of the Fireflies, a group of revolutionaries working on a cure for the plague that’s overtaken the Earth with whom series protagonist Joel Miller comes into conflict. Her actor was Laura Bailey in the game series.

News of Dever’s casting as Abby comes amid the start of production on the second season of The Last of Us. However, the second season will seemingly not adapt all of The Last of Us Part II, with Mazin and Druckmann saying it would take more than a single season to adapt that game.

Certain events from The Last of Us Part II concerning Abby, which we won’t spoil here, proved controversial. Druckmann and Mazin have both said that they don’t really care about that backlash, indicating that the show is likely to follow the game’s lead in terms of plot points.

The Last of Us Season 2 doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing. Season 1 is available to stream now on Max.