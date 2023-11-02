The Last of Us Season 2 Production to Start in Early 2024

The Last of Us Season 2 is on track to begin production in early 2024, HBO has announced.

CEO Casey Bloys announced the network’s plans at a press conference this morning (via Variety). As he says, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes played a part in delayed plans, though the show is planning to move forward in the next few months, with hopes of a 2025 premiere at the earliest. It’s important to note that, while the WGA strike did eventually reach its conclusion, SAG-AFTRA is still striking for fair treatment and pay for actors. If the strike continues for too long, The Last of Us Season 2 plans could be delayed even further.

The HBO adaptation of PlayStation and Naughty Dog’s hit video game seems to be in good shape regardless of its delayed launch. The show nailed down a Season 2 renewal only a few weeks after the show’s premiere in January. Fans glommed onto the show right up to its finale in March but left many wondering, “What comes next?” The series is confirmed to adapt the (controversial) events of The Last of Us Part 2, but show co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have, in the past, explained that it might take more than one season to tell that story. If the narrative is altered, it wouldn’t be the first time the show diverted from the source material, though it is important to note that The Last of Us Season 2’s version of Abby has already been cast.

The door is wide open for The Last of Us Season 2 to tell its own story, but we’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out. When the time comes, you can be sure to check in with us for updates.