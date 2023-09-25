WGA Reaches Tentative Deal With AMPTP to End Writers Strike

The Writers Guild of America’s (WGA) strike looks likely to end, as the group has reached a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

According to Deadline, the two groups have reached a tentative agreement, which will bring an end to the strike. The WGA told members, “We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language.” At the time of writing, details about the agreement are not known.

The 2023 Writers Guild of America strike began on May 2. Among other issues, the WGA was attempting to get better transparency for residuals, limits on the use of artificial intelligence in writing, and more. The WGA strike took place simultaneously with that of SAG-AFTRA, effectively bringing Hollywood productions to a screeching halt for struck companies in an attempt by writers and actors to get fair wages and better working conditions.

On Sat., Sept. 24, AMPTP sent the WGA what was described as its “last, best and final offer,” making clear Hollywood producers had no intention of continuing to bargain with writers in the future. It seems like that offer was considered reasonable enough for the WGA, and that the strike looks likely to end. At this point, all that seems to remain is for the WGA’s members to ratify the new agreement.

We did it. We have a tentative deal. Over the coming days, we'll discuss and vote on it, together, as a democratic union. But today, I want to thank every single WGA member, and every fellow worker who stood with us in solidarity. You made this possible. Thank you. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/KfzVKoPMPz — Adam Conover (@adamconover) September 25, 2023

As noted by Deadline, the studios are said to have asked if the tentative agreement would result in writers starting immediately. However, the WGA said that its members would not begin working again until SAG-AFTRA has reached an agreement with the AMPTP out of solidarity.

At the time of writing, SAG-AFTRA has not reached an agreement with the AMPTP. That group has been on strike since July 14 and has been fighting for many of the same things as the WGA, including residuals over streaming and the use of artificial intelligence in the creation of digital performance.