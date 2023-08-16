The Last of Us Showrunner Says HBO Adaptation Could Be 4 Seasons Long, Teases Abby Casting

The Last of Us on HBO made a stunning debut with its first season earlier this year, and according to showrunner Craig Mazin, there will likely be three more in the future. Mazin shared his thoughts on the future of the live-action series adaptation during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He acknowledges that the exact length of the show hasn’t been completely planned out. However, it sounds like four seasons might be the sweet spot.

“You never know. It can end up being three or five,” Mazin said. “But four seems like a good number.”

This might come as a shock to fans who were expecting The Last of Us on HBO to wrap up with season 3. Afterall, the games the show is based on nicely set up such a timeline. For those unaware, the series’s first season tells the complete story of developer Naughty Dog’s original game with only a few minor changes. Its sequel, The Last of Us Part II, is more complicated, however, as it features two completely separate stories with two lead characters: Ellie and Abby. It would make sense to see the sequel split up between two seasons, but Mazin either doesn’t agree or he knows something we don’t.

“Some seasons, because of the story we’re telling, will need fewer episodes and some will need more,” he added. “The best news is the audience wants more. We will not indulge a desire for more simply to make them happier when they hear how many episodes are announced. And if they don’t like how many episodes are in a season because they want more, well, OK. But when all is said and done, I think the wisdom of how we lay it out will hopefully be clear.”

As for season 2, many viewers have wondered who Mazin and the rest of The Last of Us team will cast as Abby. Ongoing strikes in Hollywood lead many to believe that no name had been chosen yet, but the showrunner teases that this may not be the case. When asked if Abby had been cast, he had only one thing to say: “Maybe.”

So far, The Last of Us HBO show is only confirmed to receive a second season, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more content get the green light down the line. Stay tuned for more information as Mazin continues work on season 2.