The Last of Us Part II ‘New Editions’ Are on the Way, According to Series Composer

A new edition and/or remaster of The Last of Us Part II is apparently on the way, according to series composer Gustavo Santaolalla. The music maker, who has created the soundtracks for every major The Last of Us release, appeared to have spilled the beans during an interview with Blender (via IGN). During his chat, he touched on his already existing cameo in Part II, where, in an early moment, he can be spotted plucking away on a banjo while in a rocking chair. It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance that, apparently, will be expanded upon in an upcoming, unannounced new edition of The Last of Us Part II.

Usually, Santaolalla’s cameo is an unchanging Easter egg, but he said (in Spanish) that players will be able to choose what songs he plays on his banjo in these yet-to-be-revealed versions of The Last of Us Part II: “In the new editions you can make me play certain themes and well, I can’t tell you anything else.”

While this is the first time we’re hearing of “new editions” of The Last of Us Part II, it wouldn’t be the first time developer Naughty Dog has revisited earlier entries. The original title eventually made the jump from PlayStation 3 to PlayStation 4, and more recently, it received the remake treatment in the form of The Last of Us Part I on PlayStation 5 and PC. The PC release launched in a sloppy state, but it would make sense to see The Last of Us Part II heading to PC now that those players have gotten a chance to get acquainted with the series’s world and characters.

If a The Last of Us Part II PC port is real, you can bet that it would get a full PS5 version as well, and per Santaolalla, it would offer some changes that are a bit more substantial than what we saw in its PS5 upgrade from 2021. Still, it’s important to remember no such project has been confirmed and misunderstandings can happen, so it’s best to wait until Naughty Dog and Sony have more to share.