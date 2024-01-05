All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us Part 2 has a whole host of characters, some of whom actually survive to the end. But if you’re playing the post-apocalyptic survival game you might wonder who voices who. So, here’s all major voice actors and cast list for The Last of Us Part 2.

All Major Voice Actors and Cast List for The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us Part 2 not only features the return of Troy Baker as Joel and Ashley Johnson as Ellie, a few other characters return from the original, performed by the same actors. Though, as with the Resident Evil remakes, some characters use different face models to their voice actors.

Ashley Johnson as Ellie Williams

Five years after the events of The Last of Us Part I, Ellie is grown up. She’s still immune to the fungus but she’s tattooed over her bite to hide her status. As the game makes it clear, she’s not someone you want to cross. She’s played by Ashley Johnson who has plenty of TV, movie, and video game roles to her name, including Calliope in the recent Stray Gods musical game.

Troy Baker as Joel Miller

Joel, played by Troy Baker, is the first game’s protagonist, the man who escorted and bonded with Ellie, becoming a father figure of sorts — though they’re not exactly on the best of terms due to his actions at the end of The Last of Us Part I. Actor Troy Baker has had a ridiculous number of video game roles, so many you’d have more luck finding games he hasn’t been in. He also got to cameo as one of the cannibals in HBO’s The Last of Us series.

Laura Bailey as Abby

Abby, the game’s co-protagonist, is understandably annoyed at what Joel’s actions at the Firefly hospital cost her, so she’s after revenge. This is quite a vengeance-heavy game. She’s played by Laura Bailey, and, even if you don’t recognise the name, you’ll have heard her in something you’ve played. Bailey is even more prolific than Troy Baker, with over 500 acting credits to her name. For me, she’ll always be The Boss from Saints Row 3 onwards.

Shannon Woodward as Dina

Dina is Ellie’s girlfriend who, perhaps unwisely, accompanies Ellie on her quest for vengeance. We’re sure they’ll have a happy ending and nothing bad will happen. Honest. She’s played by Shannon Woodward, who has mostly worked in TV and film, including roles in Westworld and Raising Hope, as opposed to video games. Given that there’s so much motion capture in these games, that makes sense.

Ian Alexander as Lev

With his sister Yara, Lev ends up accompanying Abby for part of her journey, which in turn brings all of them into conflict with the Wolves. The Seraphites, the cult he was raised in, are not okay with who Lev is, which is why he and his sister fled. He’s played by Ian Alexander, who is currently appearing in Star Trek: Discovery as Grey Tal.

Patrick Fugit as Owen

Owen is Abby’s ex, now dating his pregnant girfriend Mel, something that won’t end up being awkward at all. Like Abby and Mel he’s a member of the Wolves, the Washington Liberation Front. He’s played by Patrick Fugit who, has a TV and movie acting career spanning over 25 years, including roles in Gone Girl and We Bought A Zoo.

Those are the characters with the most screen time, but there are plenty of others, from Joel’s brother Tommy through to the leader of the Wolves Isaac. They drift in and out of the tale but The Last of Us Part II tends to focus on the pairings of Ellie and Dina and Abby and Lev.

Here are all the other named characters and their respective actors. Marlene, played by Merle Dandridge, appears in flashback and she’s the only person to play the same role in the game as in HBO’s show.

Joel – Troy Baker

– Troy Baker Mel – Ashly Burch

– Ashly Burch Ellie – Ashley Johnson

– Ashley Johnson Jordan – Chase Austin

– Chase Austin Jerry – Derek Phillips

– Derek Phillips Mike – Reuben Langdon

– Reuben Langdon Tommy – Jeffrey Pierce

– Jeffrey Pierce Portable Gamer Girl – Maggie Macdonald

– Maggie Macdonald Jesse – Stephen Chang

– Stephen Chang Marlene – Merle Dandridge

– Merle Dandridge Maria – Ashley Scott

– Ashley Scott Emily – Emily Swallow

– Emily Swallow Seth – Robert Clotworthy

– Robert Clotworthy Yara – Victoria Grace

– Victoria Grace Dina – Shannon Woodward

– Shannon Woodward Lev – Ian Alexander

– Ian Alexander Abby – Laura Bailey

– Laura Bailey Owen – Patrick Fugit

– Patrick Fugit Manny – Alejandro Edda

– Alejandro Edda Nora – Chelsea Tavares

– Chelsea Tavares Isaac – Jeffrey Wright

Those are all major voice actors and cast list for The Last of Us Part 2. And if you’re wondering just how old Ellie is in the game, here’s your answer.