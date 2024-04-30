Fat Race Clicker Codes (May 2024)

Updated: April 30, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Running is rarely fun for me, but adding delicious food to the mix definitely changes my mind! In this game, you need to race, collect Wins, buy food to gain more speed, and use Fat Race Clicker codes to get various useful goodies, like pets and boosts, before they expire.

All Fat Race Clicker Codes List

Fat Race Clicker Codes (Working)

There are no active Fat Race Clicker codes at the moment.

Fat Race Clicker Codes (Expired)

2M

LuckyDay

RELEASE

SUN

CYB3RPUNK

Rust

N1GHT

P4LMS

3M

Spoiled

ST34M

ONSIDEKILLER

6M

DailyDays

TRADESOON

How to Redeem Codes in Fat Race Clicker

Redeeming Fat Race Clicker codes for rewards is a short and easy process; just follow our detailed instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Fat Race Clicker on Roblox. Click the shopping cart icon on the left side of the screen. Choose the gift box tab on the right side of the pop-up window. Insert a code into the Enter your code here text box. Hit the Use Code button to grab your freebies!

