Fat Race Clicker Codes (May 2024)

Running is rarely fun for me, but adding delicious food to the mix definitely changes my mind! In this game, you need to race, collect Wins, buy food to gain more speed, and use Fat Race Clicker codes to get various useful goodies, like pets and boosts, before they expire.
All Fat Race Clicker Codes List
Fat Race Clicker Codes (Working)
- There are no active Fat Race Clicker codes at the moment.
Fat Race Clicker Codes (Expired)
- 2M
- LuckyDay
- RELEASE
- SUN
- CYB3RPUNK
- Rust
- N1GHT
- P4LMS
- 3M
- Spoiled
- ST34M
- ONSIDEKILLER
- 6M
- DailyDays
- TRADESOON
How to Redeem Codes in Fat Race Clicker
Redeeming Fat Race Clicker codes for rewards is a short and easy process; just follow our detailed instructions below:
- Launch Fat Race Clicker on Roblox.
- Click the shopping cart icon on the left side of the screen.
- Choose the gift box tab on the right side of the pop-up window.
- Insert a code into the Enter your code here text box.
- Hit the Use Code button to grab your freebies!
