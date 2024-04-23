Clicker Mining Simulator player with a shovel
Clicker Mining Simulator Codes (April 2024)

A miner’s job requires hard work, patience, and skill—all of which isn’t necessary in Roblox! Clicking can become tiresome, so I used these Clicker Mining Simulator codes to speed things up, helping me find more hidden treasures, collect pets, and acquire better gear.

All Clicker Mining Simulator Codes List

Active Clicker Mining Simulator Codes

  • CMS: Use for free rewards
  • vine: Use for free rewards
  • l160k: Use for free rewards

Expired Clicker Mining Simulator Codes

  • There are currently no expired Clicker Mining Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Clicker Mining Simulator

Clicker Mining Simulator gameplay
Screenshot by The Escapist

Unfortunately, since the recent removal of the Options menu, there is no way to redeem codes in Clicker Mining Simulator. The codes listed above are still active, but until the code redemption system returns, all we can do is wait. As soon as it’s back, we’ll be sure to let you know, so check back daily to be the first to find out.

Are you a fan of Roblox clicker games? You might enjoy checking out our articles on Click For UGC codes and Roblox Strongman Simulator codes.

