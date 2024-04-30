Does Stellar Blade Have a Photo Mode? – Answered

There is no doubt that Stellar Blade is full of moments worthy of a good photo mode, and I’m sure plenty of players have been taking screenshots. However, genuine features for pictures can make a world of difference. So, does Stellar Blade have a photo mode?

Recommended Videos

Stellar Blade: Is There a Photo Mode?

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The short answer is no – there is no photo mode in Stellar Blade. Despite the fantastic visuals across the maps in the game, there is no way to pause the action and get some dynamic shots. With so many outfits for EVE, you would expect that some photo features would be available. Most PlayStation exclusives tend to have a photo mode of some kind, and it’s possible that one gets added later on once we’re out of the launch window.

At the moment, Stellar Blade has a user interface that isn’t too invasive. Even without the photo mode in the game, you can still get some decent screenshots that may just need a good cropping. If you can stay out of combat, the UI nearly disappears entirely and you can use your PlayStation 5 capture button for some great shots. The only problem is you can’t get dynamic action shots without the screen getting cluttered.

Related: How to Respec in Stellar Blade

Having a great photo would have been a fantastic way to take advantage of all the outfits that EVE has access to in the game. There are dozens to collect, and you’ll need to explore every inch of individual maps to unlock them all. But you can start with places like Eidos 7 and the Clock Tower, which are great introductions to how puzzles work. Trust me, you’ll be doing plenty, more along with searching for codes to get all the outfits that EVE can hang onto.

Stellar Blade is available now on PlayStation 5.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more