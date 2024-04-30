Stellar Blade boss battle end.
Screenshot by The Escapist.
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Does Stellar Blade Have a Photo Mode? – Answered

All those outfits for what?
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 07:32 am

There is no doubt that Stellar Blade is full of moments worthy of a good photo mode, and I’m sure plenty of players have been taking screenshots. However, genuine features for pictures can make a world of difference. So, does Stellar Blade have a photo mode?

Recommended Videos

Stellar Blade: Is There a Photo Mode?

Eve in combat in Stellar Blade.
Screenshot by The Escapist.

The short answer is no – there is no photo mode in Stellar Blade. Despite the fantastic visuals across the maps in the game, there is no way to pause the action and get some dynamic shots. With so many outfits for EVE, you would expect that some photo features would be available. Most PlayStation exclusives tend to have a photo mode of some kind, and it’s possible that one gets added later on once we’re out of the launch window.

At the moment, Stellar Blade has a user interface that isn’t too invasive. Even without the photo mode in the game, you can still get some decent screenshots that may just need a good cropping. If you can stay out of combat, the UI nearly disappears entirely and you can use your PlayStation 5 capture button for some great shots. The only problem is you can’t get dynamic action shots without the screen getting cluttered.

Related: How to Respec in Stellar Blade

Having a great photo would have been a fantastic way to take advantage of all the outfits that EVE has access to in the game. There are dozens to collect, and you’ll need to explore every inch of individual maps to unlock them all. But you can start with places like Eidos 7 and the Clock Tower, which are great introductions to how puzzles work. Trust me, you’ll be doing plenty, more along with searching for codes to get all the outfits that EVE can hang onto.

Stellar Blade is available now on PlayStation 5.

Post Tag:
Stellar Blade
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Make the Personal Manor in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Manor
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make the Personal Manor in Manor Lords
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 30, 2024
Read Article How to Fix the ‘Required Settlement Level: Small Village’ Error in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Small Village Error
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Fix the ‘Required Settlement Level: Small Village’ Error in Manor Lords
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 30, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (May 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (May 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Make the Personal Manor in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Manor
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make the Personal Manor in Manor Lords
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 30, 2024
Read Article How to Fix the ‘Required Settlement Level: Small Village’ Error in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Small Village Error
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Fix the ‘Required Settlement Level: Small Village’ Error in Manor Lords
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 30, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (May 2024)
pokemon go pokecoins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes (May 2024)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 30, 2024
Author
Dan Wenerowicz
Dan has been writing gaming guides, features and news for four years after graduating with a BA in writing. You can find him endlessly covering COD, Diablo 4, and any major releases. Otherwise he's cooking up another opinion piece.