How many levels does Earth Defense Force 6 have? If you’re a fan of the series or you just want to make sure you’re going to get good value for your money, then knowing just how many games there are will help you out immensely. So, we’re going to help you out.

How Many Levels Does Earth Defense Force 6 Have?

Earth Defense Force 6 has a truly staggering level count of 147, which is the most of any in the cult series. For reference, Earth Defense Force 5 had a massive 110 missions, and that was already an awful lot of game. The time it takes you to get through a single playthrough is going to vary wildly depending on what class you’re playing, whether you’re playing online or offline, and also what difficulty you’re on.

Most missions take between 10 and 20 minutes to complete, though, so based on that, you can expect a rough playtime of around the 35-hour mark. However, that’s just for one playthrough, and there’s a lot of merit in playing through the game not only with different characters to experience the different playstyles the game offers but also in the different difficulty modes, which offer some serious challenges as you get up near the highest or into the highest difficulty.

How Many Difficulty Types Does Earth Defense Force 6 Have?

There are five difficulties in Earth Defense Force 6. Easy is for those who don’t get on with third-person shooters and don’t want to have to struggle through the game while dying a lot. It’s not a bad way to play, but you’ll get fewer weapons, and the missions will often feel too easy for many gamers. Normal is the way the game suggests you play first, with it offering a decent number of good weapons and presenting a good challenge as well.

Hard is then a step up and requires you to already have good weapons to do really well in it, along with having a better armor score. Hardest is then above that again, and you’ll likely need to go through Hard to succeed here. The same is then true for Inferno, at which point the game is harder than a large majority of games, and you’ll need airtight teamwork to succeed, along with big weapons and a fair bit of armor grinding.

You’ll initially only have access to the first three difficulties, and you need to finish the game once to unlock Hardest and Inferno. Adding more difficulty also lowers the number of items you receive if you die and increases friendly fire damage as well.

And that’s how many level is in Earth Defense Force 6.

Earth Defense Force 6 is available on PlayStation and PC.

