One of the best parts of Call of Duty: Warzone are contracts. They give players various rewards based on their level of difficulty. Here is every contract in Warzone ranked from least to most worthwhile for you and your squad.

Recommended Videos

Best Contracts in Call of Duty: Warzone, Ranked

4) Spy Drones

Spy Drones is the newest contract in Call of Duty Warzone. This contract spawns a swarm of drones high into the air, usually some distance away from where it was started. Players have to shoot this cluster of drones down before a timer ticks to zero. This contract will award players with $6,000 in cash, which is decent.

However, there are no other rewards. In addition, this contract is just noisy and risky. It requires players to shoot at targets at a great distance, which can waste ammo and mark you on the map to enemy players. Unless you have a silenced weapon with long-range capabilities, I would never recommend going after this contract in Warzone.

3) Bounty

Bounty contracts are perhaps the riskiest in Warzone. Thankfully, there is a high reward to go with that high risk. Bounties mark enemy players on your map in Warzone, and you have a limited time to hunt them down. When you kill them, you and your squad will be rewarded handsomely with cash. Not to mention, defeated enemy players usually drop plenty of loot and cash of their own.

An additional benefit to this contract is that you can use it just to get some information. Oftentimes, I’ll grab one toward the end of the game, even if I have no intention of finishing it. Having an enemy’s radius marked can be extremely helpful when considering where to rotate next. And if another squad manages to kill your bounty, you’ll still get some XP.

Related: Best MORS Loadout in Warzone Season 3

2) Scavenger

Pictured above in the Verdansk era of Warzone, Scavenger contracts are simple but effective. These contracts spawn three supply drop crates, which are only available for you and your team. This is a great way to ensure you and your squad will find loot early in a match or at the end when the map has been mostly picked clean. In addition, the contract rewards players with a decent chunk of cash to spend on weapons and gear at Buy Stations. The only downside is that landing right on a Scavenger contract can lead to a hot drop.

1) Recon

Recon contracts are always worth doing, but they’re especially useful in Ranked Resurgence. In Warzone, this contract spawns an intel objective for you to secure by standing in the area until the progress bar completes. Be warned, when you begin the capture, a flare will shoot up into the sky, which can draw unwanted enemy attention. However, the capture usually goes so fast that enemies won’t get a chance to push you before you’ve slipped out of the area.

While the cash reward is a nice bonus, the real kicker to this contract is the intel itself. It marks, in yellow, the location of the next circle on your mini-map and tac-map. These can even stack if you keep doing them, allowing you to peek far into the future of the match. Chaining several of these contracts together in Warzone can give you a massive competitive edge. If a squad completes several, they can get in position and set up for the late game early, giving them a high chance at the SR bonuses that come from high placement in Ranked Resurgence.

And those are the best contracts in Call of Duty: Warzone, ranked.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more