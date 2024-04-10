Best MORS Loadout in Warzone Season 3

The MORS has quickly become one of the top sniper rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone after its introduction in Season 3. Of course, if you want to truly push the limits of the MORS in Warzone, you need to equip its strongest loadout.

Best MORS Loadout in Warzone

While the MORS can one-shot kill enemies from any range in Warzone with a well-placed headshot, this ability only comes after equipping a specific attachment. Naturally, that attachment is an integral part of my recommended loadout, which you can view in full below:

Barrel : Tonne Heavy Barrel

: Tonne Heavy Barrel Stock : Icarus Light Stock

: Icarus Light Stock Ammunition : HVP Anti-Material Slug Rounds

: HVP Anti-Material Slug Rounds Bolt : Quick Bolt

: Quick Bolt Rear Grip: LT-Tac Grip

The MORS loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

This loadout comes close to mirroring my suggested loadout for the MORS in MW3, and that’s simply because this basic set of attachments offers the best performance. The loadout is centered around the HVP Anti-Material Slug Rounds, which is the attachment that lets the MORS one-shot kill an enemy from any range in Warzone. As you might expect, that’s quite a useful feature, especially on a larger map like Urzikstan.

The main con of using the ammunition is that you lose significant bullet velocity, so I’ve added most of it back with the Tonne Heavy Barrel. Then, the Quick Bolt boosts your rechambering speed so you can get shots off quicker while the LT-Tac Grip and Icarus Light Stock improve sprint-to-fire time, aim down sights speed, and movement speed.

The MORS with this loadout is arguably the top sniper in Warzone, featuring solid mobility, damage, and fire rate.

Best Class for the MORS in Warzone

Next, I’ll briefly run down what you should equip on the rest of your class for the MORS in Warzone.

Secondary Weapon

HRM-9, RAM-9, or another meta close-range weapon

Perks

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Once you’ve equipped everything from attachments to perks, your MORS loadout is ready to take over the map in Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

