While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 3 is only just beginning, it’s never too early to look ahead at what’s in store for the future. The next major update for MW3 is likely going to be Season 3 Reloaded. So, when does MW3 Season 3 Reloaded start?

Officially, Activision has not provided any sort of concrete release date for the Season 3 Reloaded update yet. However, if we look at the past two seasons of MW3, we can get a solid idea of when the update will likely launch.

For the most part, Reloaded updates are released around the halfway point of a CoD season. With Season 3 scheduled to end on May 28, according to the Battle Pass, we can surmise that Season 3 Reloaded should arrive around the start of May. Specifically, May 1 seems like the most probable start date, as that’s a Wednesday, the day most major CoD updates are released. This is also when the “Classified” sector in the Season 3 Battle Pass is set to be unveiled.

If this trend holds steady, you can expect Activision to fully reveal Season 3 Reloaded in late April. This reveal should include everything coming with the update, including some new weapons, maps, and modes.

MW3 Season 3 Reloaded Content

The BAL-27 is a key part of Season 3 Reloaded. Image via Activision

While the developers could still have some surprises up their sleeves, we know a majority of the content that’s part of the Season 3 Reloaded update. You can see the full list of content that’s been confirmed for the update below:

BAL-27 Assault Rifle

Vortex Vir.Rus Mainframe Event

New Aftermarket Parts

Checkpoint and Grime 6v6 multiplayer maps

Escort and Minefield multiplayer game modes

EMD Mine Tactical Equipment

Enhanced Vision Field Upgrade

New store bundles and additional content will arrive for MW3 and Warzone as well. For Warzone specifically, new updates to Rebirth Island are slated to arrive. We’ll have to wait until Season 3 Reloaded is fully revealed to see what else might be coming in the update.

And that’s when MW3 Season 3 Reloaded starts.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

