The MORS is the newest sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), being introduced in the recent Season 3 update. A replica of the sniper from Advanced Warfare, the MORS is already becoming a fan favorite. Here’s the best MORS loadout in MW3 Season 3.

Best MORS Loadout in MW3

The MORS is a heavier sniper rifle with plenty of damage and range, so I’ll mainly be increasing its mobility with my loadout. However, as we still want to keep the MORS a one-shot kill most of the time, damage attachments are also in use.

Barrel : Emperor Long Barrel

: Emperor Long Barrel Stock : Superlite-90 Stock

: Superlite-90 Stock Ammunition : HVP Anti-Material Slug Rounds

: HVP Anti-Material Slug Rounds Bolt : Quick Bolt

: Quick Bolt Rear Grip: LT-Tac Grip

The MORS loadout in MW3. Screenshot by The Escapist

The MORS loadout begins with the Emperor Long Barrel, which solely focuses on increasing the damage range of the sniper. This comes at the cost of mobility, but we can easily make that up later with other attachments. To continue with the damage improvements, the HVP-Anti Material Slug Rounds is the next attachment, which also boosts your damage stat significantly. You lose some bullet velocity in the process, but the MORS has plenty to go around.

The final three attachments on the best MORS loadout in MW3 all deal with mobility in some form. The Superlite-90 Stock drastically increases the sniper’s sprint-to-fire speed, aim-down sights time, and movement speeds. You lose some accuracy and stability in the process, but that shouldn’t be an issue if you can manage to hit your shots. The LT-Tac Grip also improves those stats, while the Quick Bolt boosts rechambering speed. This is essentially your fire rate, meaning you can shoot faster after firing a bullet.

Overall, this MORS loadout has decent mobility and terrific damage. To use it effectively, you still want to keep your distance while sniping, but you’re fully able to quickscope with the MORS in certain situations with my recommended attachments.

Best Class for the MORS in MW3

If you want to finalize your MORS loadout in MW3, you can equip the following class items, which include the best perks, equipment, and secondary to use with a sniper:

Perks

Gloves : Marksman Gloves

: Marksman Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Equipment

Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade

Dead Silence/Trophy System/Portable Radar

Once you’ve filled out the class, your MORS loadout is complete, and you’re ready to head into a MW3 Multiplayer match with it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

