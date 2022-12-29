The TV series The Last of Us on HBO has quite the cast attached to it, but if you don’t recognize every last face you see on the show, we have you covered. Here is a list of all the cast of actors and their roles for the HBO The Last of Us TV series.

A List of the Cast of The Last of Us TV Series on HBO

Pedro Pascal – Joel

Bella Ramsey – Ellie

Gabriel Luna – Tommy

Merle Dandridge – Marlene

Anna Torv – Tess

Nico Parker – Sarah

Murray Bartlett – Frank

Nick Offerman – Bill

Storm Reid – Riley Abel

Jeffrey Pierce – Perry

Lamar Johnson – Henry

Keivonn Woodard – Sam

Graham Greene – Marlon

Elaine Miles – Florence

Melanie Lynskey – Kathleen

Troy Baker – James

Starting from the top, Pedro Pascal is Joel, protagonist of the original game, and Bella Ramsey plays Ellie, the girl he’s charged with transporting. In films, Pedro Pascal has played Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984 and Agent Whiskey in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, among other roles. In TV, Pascal has played Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones and protagonist Din Djarin on The Mandalorian. Meanwhile, Bella Ramsey also featured in Game of Thrones, playing the young but tough-as-nails Lady Lyanna Mormont. She was also trouble-prone Mildred Hubble in the BBC / Netflix’s The Worst Witch and starred in medieval comedy Catherine Called Birdy.

Next, Gabriel Luna, who played Robbie Reyes / Ghost Rider in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (as well as the Rev-9 in the franchise-suffocating Terminator: Dark Fate) is Tommy, Joel’s brother. Merle Dandridge is Marlene, leader of the Fireflies resistance group, reprising that same role from the game. So whether you’re talking about the HBO TV series or the video game cast, you know exactly who plays Marlene in The Last of Us.

Anna Torv is Tess, a smuggler who’s Joel’s friend, partner in crime, and possible love interest. Nico Parker is Sarah, Joel’s daughter, and Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman play survivalists Frank and Bill. What’s interesting about that latter pair is that, while Bill figures into the game, his boyfriend Frank has only the briefest of appearances. We always wanted to know more about the two, even if told only in flashback.

Storm Reid plays Riley, Ellie’s would-be girlfriend, who featured in the original game’s Left Behind DLC. Jeffrey Pierce, who played Tommy in the games, plays an original character here, the rebel Perry. Lamar Johnson is Henry and Keivonn Woodard is Sam, a pair of brothers whom Joel and Ellie encounter on their travels.

Graham Greene and Elaine Miles are Marlon and Florence respectively, a married couple hiding out in the wilderness who didn’t feature in the games. They’re guest stars. Meanwhile, Melanie Lynskey is Kathleen, a ruthless rebel leader and another new character.

Finally, Troy Baker plays James, the leader of a group of survivors who, well, proves problematic for Joel and Ellie.

The Last of Us season 1 comprises nine episodes on HBO, and in the UK, each episode airs on Sky Atlantic the day after the HBO airing — and now you know who the cast of the series is!