Critical Role Announces Candela Obscura Live Show & When Tickets Go on Sale

Critical Role announced its next live show, this time centering on its horror anthology series Candela Obscura.

The one-night-only performance takes place on Saturday, May 25, at the United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles, California. The cast includes Critical Role co-founders Matthew Mercer, Laura Bailey, and Marisha Ray, with Taliesin Jaffe as Master of Ceremonies. Candela Obscura game designer Spencer Starke serves as the Game Master, while The Walking Dead‘s Khary Payton joins the table as a player.

Tickets go on sale on April 29 at 10 AM PST on the Critical Role website event page. Doors open at 6:45 PM while the show starts at 8 PM. VIP ticket holders get a special treat: the opportunity to join the theater at 5:30 to witness the cast roll their character sheets and form their Circle. Though it is a one-night-only event, those not in attendance aren’t completely out of luck. As with its previous live show, Mighty Nein Reunion: Echoes of the Solstice, the full performance will be available on Critical Role‘s dedicated Twitch and YouTube channels on May 30. The VOD will be available on June 3.

The premise for Candela Obscura reads: “Set in a fictional world known as the Fairelands, Candela Obscura is an original anthology horror series that follows an esoteric order of investigators, ranging from professors to criminals to mediums, who join the secret order of “Candela Obscura” and work together to confront mysterious, chaotic, and supernatural forces. The general public is unaware of the otherworldly truths of these paranormal phenomena, and the organization known as Candela Obscura works to maintain that secrecy and keep the world safe. Leveraging gaming as a story mechanic, these esoteric protectors use guile and teamwork to root out ancient horrors before they spread throughout the Fairelands.”

