Category:
News

Critical Role Announces Candela Obscura Live Show & When Tickets Go on Sale

Image of Julia Anderson
Julia Anderson
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 01:00 pm

Critical Role announced its next live show, this time centering on its horror anthology series Candela Obscura.

Recommended Videos

The one-night-only performance takes place on Saturday, May 25, at the United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles, California. The cast includes Critical Role co-founders Matthew Mercer, Laura Bailey, and Marisha Ray, with Taliesin Jaffe as Master of Ceremonies. Candela Obscura game designer Spencer Starke serves as the Game Master, while The Walking Dead‘s Khary Payton joins the table as a player.

Tickets go on sale on April 29 at 10 AM PST on the Critical Role website event page. Doors open at 6:45 PM while the show starts at 8 PM. VIP ticket holders get a special treat: the opportunity to join the theater at 5:30 to witness the cast roll their character sheets and form their Circle. Though it is a one-night-only event, those not in attendance aren’t completely out of luck. As with its previous live show, Mighty Nein Reunion: Echoes of the Solstice, the full performance will be available on Critical Role‘s dedicated Twitch and YouTube channels on May 30. The VOD will be available on June 3.

The premise for Candela Obscura reads: “Set in a fictional world known as the Fairelands, Candela Obscura is an original anthology horror series that follows an esoteric order of investigators, ranging from professors to criminals to mediums, who join the secret order of “Candela Obscura” and work together to confront mysterious, chaotic, and supernatural forces. The general public is unaware of the otherworldly truths of these paranormal phenomena, and the organization known as Candela Obscura works to maintain that secrecy and keep the world safe. Leveraging gaming as a story mechanic, these esoteric protectors use guile and teamwork to root out ancient horrors before they spread throughout the Fairelands.”

Post Tag:
Candela Obscura
Critical Role
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Patch Notes for Dragon’s Dogma 2 April 25 Patch
Dragons Dogma 2 Arisen
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
All Patch Notes for Dragon’s Dogma 2 April 25 Patch
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Players Want Massive Spotlight Hour Change After Bugged Trubbish Shiny Rates
Trubbish, the garbage Pokemon, from the animated Pokemon series
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Players Want Massive Spotlight Hour Change After Bugged Trubbish Shiny Rates
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Metaphor: ReFantazio Won’t Have Romance Like Persona
Sitting at dinner with friends in Metaphor: ReFantazio
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Metaphor: ReFantazio Won’t Have Romance Like Persona
Arthur Damian Arthur Damian Apr 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Patch Notes for Dragon’s Dogma 2 April 25 Patch
Dragons Dogma 2 Arisen
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
All Patch Notes for Dragon’s Dogma 2 April 25 Patch
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Players Want Massive Spotlight Hour Change After Bugged Trubbish Shiny Rates
Trubbish, the garbage Pokemon, from the animated Pokemon series
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Players Want Massive Spotlight Hour Change After Bugged Trubbish Shiny Rates
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Metaphor: ReFantazio Won’t Have Romance Like Persona
Sitting at dinner with friends in Metaphor: ReFantazio
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Metaphor: ReFantazio Won’t Have Romance Like Persona
Arthur Damian Arthur Damian Apr 24, 2024
Author
Julia Anderson
Julia Anderson is a freelance writer and editor. She joined The Escapist in December 2023. A lifelong gamer and bookworm, she spent most of her childhood either glued to a novel or the computer. Now, she runs her own freelance writing and editing business, Anderson Wordsmith. When she isn't reading or playing D&D, RPGs, or stealth-based games, Julia is usually found imitating old age: drinking herbal tea in her favorite chair, crocheting, and watching a Shakespeare or Jane Austen adaptation with her faithful dog, Ben.