Castlevania’s Incredible Nintendo DS Trilogy (and the Terrible Haunted Castle) Arrives Today on Switch

On August 27, Nintendo released a double-header streamer. The Indie World Showcase and Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase premiered back to back. During the latter stream, Konami announced the Castlevania Dominus Collection for Switch, which combines the DS trilogy in one package.

Have a look at the launch trailer below:

Granted, I always knew Konami would re-release the DS titles after they did the same for the GBA adventures. I just didn’t know how they would incorporate the dual screens on the Switch.

Here is a brief description of what the Castlevania Dominus Collection contains:

“Three fan-favorite Castlevania titles, originally released on Nintendo DS, return in one collection. Get ready to slash through monsters, crawl through dark corridors, and fight evil throughout the centuries in three classic platforming adventures. Once again battle Dracula and his terrifying minions across Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow, Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin and Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia, plus two versions of Haunted Castle, the arcade game that started it all – the original and a reimagined version. Castlevania Dominus Collection is available on Nintendo eShop later today.”

I can’t believe we are getting the collection today! I will be browsing the eShop incessantly all day.

Dawn of Sorrow is the sequel to Aria of Sorrow. It incorporates the DS stylus to open doors and kill bosses, a novel but somewhat frustrating mechanic. Portrait of Ruin introduced two protagonists you could swap between at any time. Order of Ecclesia is perhaps the most polished of the three, with the main character, Shanoa, being able to absorb enemy abilities through a cool back tattoo.

In addition to the Castlevania DS trilogy, there will be two versions of Haunted Castle, the arcade game that remade the original Castlevania. It is pretty slow and terrible, in my opinion, but perhaps the updated version included in this package will redeem it somehow.

