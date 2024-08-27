Gris Dev’s New Game Neva Reveals Release Date

During August 27th’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase, Gris revealed a release date for its next title, Neva.

Check out the release date trailer below:

Neva will be released for Nintendo Switch on October 15. I hope it does enough to stand out from the crowd, as October will also see the launch of Silent Hill 2 and the long-awaited Dragon Age: The Veilguard. 2024 still has some heavy hitters left for video game fans.

Here is a short description of the game to get you pumped for its release:

“From the team behind the critically-acclaimed GRIS comes Neva – an emotionally-charged action adventure that chronicles the story of Alba, a young woman bound to a curious young wolf cub, Neva, following a traumatic encounter with dark forces. Together, they embark on a perilous journey through a once-beautiful world, as it falls into decay around them. Early on, Alba will need to nurture Neva – but as their journey progresses, a larger and more ferocious Neva will step up as the protector of her mother figure. Experience a touching story of mother-child bonds when Neva comes to the Nintendo Switch system on Oct. 15.”

Reading the summary, I can’t help but feel the game will end up being emotionally devasting. Will Neva become too out of control, forcing Alba to mercy kill her at the end? Have I been playing too much Snake Eater and The Last Guardian? Time will tell.

While I enjoyed the puzzle aspects of Gris, Neva looks to be more action-oriented, which I also idolize. I love how Alba can dodge, slash, and sic Neva on dastardly foes. It reminds me a lot of Shadow Dancer. The final shot of Alba and Neva stabbing the wonderfully designed monster also evokes Shadow of the Colussus. Developer Nomada Studio has a great set of influences.

