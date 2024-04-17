Does Top Spin 2K25 Have Crossplay?

It’s been quite some time since the Top Spin series was in the limelight, but that’s finally changing. Let’s find out if you can challenge your friends via crossplay in Top Spin 2K25.

Is Crossplay Available in Top Spin 2K25?

Image by 2K Games

Regardless of the console you’re playing on, you’ll be glad to know that Top Spin 2K25 will support crossplay at launch. This means that those on Xbox Series X|S can play with their friends on PlayStation 5 without a hitch. While many 2K sports titles have not implemented this feature even in their newest iterations, it’s great to see that tennis fanatics will have the option.

Having the chance to take to the court with your favorite pro athletes is always fun, but getting the chance to show up your friends with your superior skills? That’s something everyone should be able to celebrate, and you can do so right out of the gate with Top Spin 2K25. You’ll just need to make sure that you brush the dust off your racket before taking to the court.

Does Top Spin 2K25 Have Cross-Generation Play?

Image by 2K Games

While the current generation of consoles has been out for quite some time now, fans may be wondering if they’ll have a chance to play with friends on older hardware. Much like crossplay, cross-generation play will also be available at launch. PlayStation 4 players can join up with either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S pals to take to the courts — and the same thing is true for Xbox One users. By not leaving previous fans behind, everyone can enjoy the high-stakes action that Top Spin 2K25 will bring to the court.

Top Spin 2K25 will be available on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

