Where To Find Durafiber Fabric in Star Wars Outlaws

During your time in Star Wars Outlaws, you’ll need to find a variety of unique and rare items, one of which is Durafiber Fabric. The only way to get the Scoundrel’s Pouch is by using this item, so here’s how to find it.

How To Get Durafiber Fabric in Star Wars Outlaws

The Durafiber Fabric can be found inside a Crimson Dawn stronghold in the Boulder Forest on Toshara. To reach here you can simply track the item through the Experts screen by selecting Selo Rovak’s fifth ability, the Scoundrel’s Pouch, and then follow the steps below to reach it.

Fast Travel to Juanta’s Hope. Exit the landing pad heading west up the hill before crossing the bridge over the water. As soon as you cross the bridge head up the hill until you reach a giant ramp. Use the boost on your Speeder to clear the gap and land on the Boulder Forest side of the ravine.

Climb the rocks directly in line with where you landed to enter the Crimson Dawn base. Jump across the rock platforms and eliminate the four guards inside the compound.

Use your lockpick to gain access to the hidden room. Open the chest furthest in the room.

That’s all you need to do! Now you should have your Durafiber Fabric and be able to continue with your goal of mastering all of the expert abilities. If you don’t yet have the fifth Scoundral ability card unlocked then don’t panic. You can still follow the above steps and collect the Durafiber Fabric for later.

To form the Soundrel’s Pouch you will need a handful more items. These are 8 Courseweave and 4 Robuma Leather, which are things that you can find reasonably easily by exploring planets or just working through the Star Wars Outlaws story.

Star Wars Outlaws is available now on Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, and PC.

